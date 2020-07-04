Advertisement

Ingham County beaches ready for holiday weekend

By Rachel Sweet
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -

Ingham County beaches are all officially open for the summer season, but things will look a little different this year.

Burchfield Park, Lake Lansing and Hawk Island’s Beach and Splash Pad all have advisory signs stating that there are no lifeguards on duty and signs throughout the beaches stating that you will be swimming at your own risk.

There were also a few COVID-19 signs to remind people to practice social distancing.

New’s 10 spoke to a few people who came out to enjoy the beaches on Friday who say they feel safe but still have a few concerns.

“I’m worried about the lifeguards not being here cause there’s parents out here not watching their children. So that’s the only thing I’m worried about.” - Sarey Smith, Ingham County Resident

“I found myself being a little bit weary you know keep an eye on some of the kids that didn’t really look like they had adults around them and you know just you get out there and sometimes you think you can go out a little further then you probably ought to.” -Louis Rodriguez, Ingham County Resident

The Ingham County Beaches ‘Swim at your own risk resolution’ is set to last until September, 7th.

If a COVID-19 outbreak were to happen at the beaches Commissioner Emily Stivers of District 11 says they will shut down the beaches if its recommended by local health leaders.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Noose found on Michigan football field

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Noose found on football field is being investigated as a hate crime

News

U.S. Coast Guard gives boating tips ahead of Fourth of July Weekend

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
United States Coast Guard ask boaters to stay safe during Fourth of July weekend.

News

Beaches ready for holiday weekend

Updated: 7 hours ago
Ingham County beaches are all officially open for the summer season, but things will look a little different this year. Burchfield Park, Lake Lansing and Hawk Island’s Beach and Splash Pad all have advisory signs stating that there are no lifeguards on duty and signs throughout the beaches stating that you will be swimming at your own risk.

News

One in hospital after Orchard Road shooting

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
One is in the hospital after the shooting

Latest News

News

Thrift stores boom during pandemic

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Christiana Ford
People no longer stuck at home can get rid of their unwanted items.

News

Utilities say they’re ready for the heat

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Lansing's public utility and Consumers Energy have tips to cool off.

News

Nathan Martin lands Jackson CC head coach job

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
Olympic hopeful and former assistant coach Nathan Martin was given the head coaching job at Jackson High School this summer.

News

New map breaks down COVID-19 risk by every U.S. county

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Cody Butler
Researchers at the Harvard Global Health Institute and public health experts teamed up to launch a new risk map.

News

UPDATE: Thousands in Eaton County without power

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Repair times are estimated for 3:45 to 5 p.m.

News

COVID-19 cases from Harper’s now at 158, officials say

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
There are no hospitalizations from the Harper's outbreak so far.