Ingham County beaches ready for holiday weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -

Ingham County beaches are all officially open for the summer season, but things will look a little different this year.

Burchfield Park, Lake Lansing and Hawk Island’s Beach and Splash Pad all have advisory signs stating that there are no lifeguards on duty and signs throughout the beaches stating that you will be swimming at your own risk.

There were also a few COVID-19 signs to remind people to practice social distancing.

New’s 10 spoke to a few people who came out to enjoy the beaches on Friday who say they feel safe but still have a few concerns.

“I’m worried about the lifeguards not being here cause there’s parents out here not watching their children. So that’s the only thing I’m worried about.” - Sarey Smith, Ingham County Resident

“I found myself being a little bit weary you know keep an eye on some of the kids that didn’t really look like they had adults around them and you know just you get out there and sometimes you think you can go out a little further then you probably ought to.” -Louis Rodriguez, Ingham County Resident

The Ingham County Beaches ‘Swim at your own risk resolution’ is set to last until September, 7th.

If a COVID-19 outbreak were to happen at the beaches Commissioner Emily Stivers of District 11 says they will shut down the beaches if its recommended by local health leaders.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.