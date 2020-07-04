Advertisement

Ex-MLB pitcher Tyson Brummett, 3 others die in plane crash

A former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher and three others died in a plane crash in rural Utah.
A former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher and three others died in a plane crash in rural Utah.(KSTP via CNN)
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (AP) — A former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher and three others died in a plane crash in rural Utah.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office says ex-pitcher 35-year-old Tyson Brummett of Salt Lake City was flying the small plane, which crashed near Box Elder Peak in American Fork Canyon just before 8 a.m. Friday.

A witness said the plane went into a downward corkscrew motion as it crashed.

TV station WPVI reports all four people on board did not survive.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating. 

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Groups gather for freedom rally and petition drive at the Capitol

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Christiana Ford
Groups gather for freedom rally and petition drive at the Capitol

Coronavirus

Dodgers pitcher Price won’t play this year because of virus

Updated: 1 hours ago
Dodgers pitcher David Price will not play this season because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, delaying his Los Angeles debut until next year.

Crime

Police searching for suspect in Lansing River Trail Assault

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Christiana Ford
Police say a woman was assaulted on the Lansing River Trail.

National

COVID caution on the 4th of July

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
State and local governments try to keep the coronavirus from spreading this holiday weekend.

Latest News

Breaking

Coronavirus cases linked to Lansing veterinary clinic, many likely exposed

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
At least three people have tested positive for the virus.

Coronavirus

Virus doesn’t stop annual hot dog eating contest

Updated: 4 hours ago
The coronavirus put a damper on this year’s Fourth of July celebrations in New York, but some things stayed the same. Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo repeated as men’s and women’s champions at Saturday’s Nathan’s Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest.

News

State recoveries near 53,000 as the U.S. celebrates Independence Day

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Michigan confirmed 398 cases and 3 deaths for the 4th of July.

National

US holiday weekend adds to virus worries as case counts grow

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH, KIM CHANDLER and KATHLEEN FOODY Associated Press
Many communities canceled those events and cautioned people against gathering on their own.

National

AP source: NFL to discuss union’s desire to cancel preseason

Updated: 5 hours ago
The four people spoke on condition of anonymity because the league and the union haven’t reached an agreement.

National

Police: 2 women hit by car on Seattle highway amid protests

Updated: 7 hours ago
The driver was in custody, Washington State Patrol Capt. Ron Mead said. Charges had not been filed as of Saturday morning.