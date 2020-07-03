WHO urges focus on first wave of coronavirus

The World Health Organization’s emergencies chief says “we need to put up a fight now” during a peak in the current wave of the coronavirus pandemic - rather than focusing on when a second wave might come. WHO officials emphasized mask-wearing, social distancing, and hygiene by individuals, along with contact-tracing and tracking of cases by health authorities as key strategies to fight the virus. They say governments and individuals should contour their policies and behavior based on the outbreak’s status in their countries. Dr. Michael Ryan said the world was experiencing a “second peak in the first wave.”

