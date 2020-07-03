Utilities say they’re ready for the heat

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The sounds of summer are sure to include air conditioning units as temperatures rise this week.

As many turn to their AC for some form relief from the heat, the Lansing Board of Water and Light is working to avoid any power outages due to an increase in usage.

BWL General Manager Dick Peffley said personnel are available to do restoration work, but he’s not worried about an outage due to overuse.

However, BWL is seeing an impact in usage from the pandemic and heat.

“We are seeing an increase in the residential load as many people work from home,” Peffley said, “but its more than offset by the loss in commercial load.”

Although power outages are not a concern for BWL and Jackson-based Consumers Energy during the heat wave, they are suggesting ways to conserve energy and help save money on bills.

Consumers Energy’s Lauren Youngdahl Snyder said thermostats should be set at 78 degrees or warmer if nobody’s going to be home.

“Also, operate your stove, do your laundry, run your dishwasher in the morning or evening when its cooler outside,” Youngdahl Snyder said. “That way, your AC doesn’t have to work in overdrive.”

Peffley recommended using fans, which are more economical than AC. However, at 95 degrees or warmer, a fan stops lowering temperatures.

Consumers Energy is offering free thermostats; find out more at Consumers’ website.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.