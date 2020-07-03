Advertisement

Thousands in Eaton County without power

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - About 3,210 Consumers Energy customers in Eaton County didn’t have power Friday afternoon.

About 3,210 people lost power in Eaton County July 3, 2020.
About 3,210 people lost power in Eaton County July 3, 2020.(Consumers Energy)

The Consumers Energy outage map shows a cluster of outages surrounding Olivet and Bellevue at 1:45 p.m. Friday.

Repair times are estimated to be between 3:45 and 5 p.m. Friday. No cause for the outages is yet known.

The high temperature Friday is expected to be in the 90s throughout the area.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 cases from Harper’s now at 158, officials say

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
There are no hospitalizations from the Harper's outbreak so far.

News

7-3 Midday Weather

Updated: 6 hours ago
7-3 Midday Weather

National

CAPTURED ON CAMERA: New York Man Accidentally Sets Home on Fire with Fireworks

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Captured on video is 36-year-old Damien Bend shooting off illegal fireworks from his driveway with friends last Friday night.

News

France: Reopening strategist Castex named new prime minister

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By SYLVIE CORBET
France is to name a new prime minister on Friday shortly after the announcement of Edouard Philippe’s resignation. French President Emmanuel Macron wants a new government to focus on efforts to relaunch the French economy deeply hit by the coronavirus crisis.

Latest News

News

Friday 7-3 A.M. Weather

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
Friday morning forecast.

Schools Rule

Holt Schools’ mobile pantry ramps up deliveries during Pandemic

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Julie Williams
Holt says they want to feed the whole child-that means mind, body and heart.

News

Heat wave continues into next week

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Darrin Rockcole
The hot and humid weather will be slow to leave Mid-Michigan.

News

Ingham County beaches prepare to reopen for the holiday weekend

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
A trip to the Ingham County beaches will look a little different this holiday weekend. Thursday, 2 beaches in Ingham County have officially opened while others are almost ready for swimmers.

News

Bar and restaurant coalition forms to uphold safety protocols

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Christiana Ford
Bars and restaurants pledge to commit to enforce safety guidelines.

News

Student loan interest rates hit historic lows

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
Students could catch a break with historic lows in interest rates.