Thousands in Eaton County without power

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - About 3,210 Consumers Energy customers in Eaton County didn’t have power Friday afternoon.

The Consumers Energy outage map shows a cluster of outages surrounding Olivet and Bellevue at 1:45 p.m. Friday.

Repair times are estimated to be between 3:45 and 5 p.m. Friday. No cause for the outages is yet known.

The high temperature Friday is expected to be in the 90s throughout the area.

