Thousands in Eaton County without power
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - About 3,210 Consumers Energy customers in Eaton County didn’t have power Friday afternoon.
The Consumers Energy outage map shows a cluster of outages surrounding Olivet and Bellevue at 1:45 p.m. Friday.
Repair times are estimated to be between 3:45 and 5 p.m. Friday. No cause for the outages is yet known.
The high temperature Friday is expected to be in the 90s throughout the area.
