Prince Royce gets a wake-up call with COVID-19

The 31-year-old Royce has scored 22 Latin Billboard Awards and 13 Latin Grammy nominations. He has over 12 million followers on Instagram.
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Singer Prince Royce says he got a wake-up call with a COVID-19 diagnosis and now wants to try and wake others too. The Latin star told The Associated Press on Thursday that he is recovering from the virus. He says he decided to speak up out of a growing frustration with seeing people going out and gathering without protection. Royce says he worries that more people will become infected over the Fourth of July weekend in the U.S. The 31-year-old Royce has scored 22 Latin Billboard Awards and 13 Latin Grammy nominations. He has over 12 million followers on Instagram.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

