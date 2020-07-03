Advertisement

Police: Indiana toll road worker struck by SUV, killed

(Police Lights)
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) - A toll road maintenance worker has died after being struck by an SUV in northern Indiana.

Ronald Smith, 61, was in front of his truck about 1:50 p.m. Thursday sweeping debris from the right shoulder of the toll road in St. Joseph County when the SUV sideswiped the truck and hit him, according to state police.

The SUV then rolled over in a ditch.

The emergency lights on the red maintenance truck were on at the time of the crash. State law requires vehicles to move into an adjacent lane or slow to at least 10 miles under the speed limit when approaching emergency vehicles on the side of the road with lights activated, police said.

Smith was from Edwardsburg, Michigan.

The 70-year-old driver of the SUV and his 69-year-old passenger are from Wayzata, Minnesota. They were taken to a South Bend hospital with injuries that were believed to be minor.

