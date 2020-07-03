Advertisement

New map breaks down COVID-19 risk by every U.S. county

Most of Michigan is in "community spread"
By Cody Butler
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The number of new COVID-19 cases in Michigan is on the way up. But that doesn’t mean the entire state is a hot zone.

Researchers at the Harvard Global Health Institute and public health experts teamed up to launch a new risk map.

The map shows counties, or states, in four different categories green, yellow, orange or red.

It's based on the number of new daily cases.

“We’re probably dealing with 20 million or so Americans who have been infected, but only about 10 to 15 percent of them have been identified,” said Adm. Brett Giroir, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary for Health.

Giroir said maps like this can help people make informed decisions before they travel.

“It’s very difficult to contact trace in a traditional sense if you have so many people who are asymptomatic floating around the city,” Giroir said.

Through contact tracing, the Ingham County Health Department was able to identify more than 150 people infected with COVID-19 after visiting Harper’s in June.

That outbreak forced state health officials to put mid-Michigan in a high-risk zone earlier this week.

However, Harvard researchers have all mid-Michigan counties at yellow or in community spread.

Oceana County is Michigan’s only one in the red risk category on this map. That’s because it has more than 47 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people a day.

A handful of counties are green. Most are up north or in the Upper Peninsula.

Researchers are also working on a map for testing goals that goes live Monday. It shows where testing might get behind while new outbreaks spread.

For the latest on the COVID-19 in Michigan, click here.

For information about The Harvard Global Health Institute COVID-19 risk map, click here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Noose found on Michigan football field

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Noose found on football field is being investigated as a hate crime

U.S. Coast Guard gives boating tips ahead of Fourth of July Weekend

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
United States Coast Guard ask boaters to stay safe during Fourth of July weekend.

Beaches ready for holiday weekend

Updated: 7 hours ago
Ingham County beaches are all officially open for the summer season, but things will look a little different this year. Burchfield Park, Lake Lansing and Hawk Island’s Beach and Splash Pad all have advisory signs stating that there are no lifeguards on duty and signs throughout the beaches stating that you will be swimming at your own risk.

Ingham County beaches ready for holiday weekend

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
Ingham County beaches are all officially open for the summer season, but things will look a little different this year. Burchfield Park, Lake Lansing and Hawk Island’s Beach and Splash Pad all have advisory signs stating that there are no lifeguards on duty and signs throughout the beaches stating that you will be swimming at your own risk.

One in hospital after Orchard Road shooting

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
One is in the hospital after the shooting

Thrift stores boom during pandemic

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Christiana Ford
People no longer stuck at home can get rid of their unwanted items.

Utilities say they’re ready for the heat

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Lansing's public utility and Consumers Energy have tips to cool off.

Nathan Martin lands Jackson CC head coach job

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
Olympic hopeful and former assistant coach Nathan Martin was given the head coaching job at Jackson High School this summer.

UPDATE: Thousands in Eaton County without power

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Repair times are estimated for 3:45 to 5 p.m.

COVID-19 cases from Harper’s now at 158, officials say

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
There are no hospitalizations from the Harper's outbreak so far.