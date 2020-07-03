New map breaks down COVID-19 risk by every U.S. county

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The number of new COVID-19 cases in Michigan is on the way up. But that doesn’t mean the entire state is a hot zone.

Researchers at the Harvard Global Health Institute and public health experts teamed up to launch a new risk map.

The map shows counties, or states, in four different categories green, yellow, orange or red.

It's based on the number of new daily cases.

“We’re probably dealing with 20 million or so Americans who have been infected, but only about 10 to 15 percent of them have been identified,” said Adm. Brett Giroir, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary for Health.

Giroir said maps like this can help people make informed decisions before they travel.

“It’s very difficult to contact trace in a traditional sense if you have so many people who are asymptomatic floating around the city,” Giroir said.

Through contact tracing, the Ingham County Health Department was able to identify more than 150 people infected with COVID-19 after visiting Harper’s in June.

That outbreak forced state health officials to put mid-Michigan in a high-risk zone earlier this week.

However, Harvard researchers have all mid-Michigan counties at yellow or in community spread.

Oceana County is Michigan’s only one in the red risk category on this map. That’s because it has more than 47 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people a day.

A handful of counties are green. Most are up north or in the Upper Peninsula.

Researchers are also working on a map for testing goals that goes live Monday. It shows where testing might get behind while new outbreaks spread.

For information about The Harvard Global Health Institute COVID-19 risk map, click here.

