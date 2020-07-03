Jimmie Johnson 1st NASCAR driver to test positive for virus

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - NASCAR star Jimmie Johnson has tested positive for the coronavirus. The seven-time champion will miss what was supposed to be his final Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend. He will be sidelined and miss testing an Indy car on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway next week. Johnson had talked about the test and the possibility of running the Indianapolis 500. Hours later, he said he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

