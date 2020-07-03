Ingham County beaches prepare to reopen for the holiday weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A trip to the Ingham County beaches will look a little different this holiday weekend.

Thursday, two beaches in Ingham County have officially opened while others are almost ready for swimmers.

“We were actually able to open Burchfield park and Hawk Island Park for the beaches today,” Ingham County Park Manager Brian Collins said.

Both Burchfield and Hawk Island Park had their soft openings Thursday after official safety measures were put into place. Collins says there are two things he wants people to keep in mind before you decide to get in the water.

“With COVID going around, you know, practice social distancing, be considerate of others and also the park staff,” Collins said. “And number two, we are doing unguarded beaches this year.”

Collins said that means parents need to watch their kids while swimming.

Lake Lansing is the last beach to open up in Ingham County. Collins said he hopes to have it open by Friday, but there are a few things they have to finish in addition to cleaning the beach and putting out swimming buoys.

“We’re working at Lake Lansing park tomorrow getting that ready to go,” Collins said. “We had to make sure we have signage out there. There’s a dual threat, not only the lifeguarding, but also because of the coronavirus. We’re encouraging people to, you know, practice social distancing.”

Collins said they will also be opening Splash Pad Hawk Island 9 a.m. Friday.

“We have everything ready to go and just have fun out there,” Collins said.

