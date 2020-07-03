COVID-19 cases from Harper’s now at 158, officials say

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The COVID-19 outbreak stemming from crowds gathering at Harper’s Restaurant and Brew Pub in June continued to rise.

According to Ingham County Health Department spokesperson Amanda Darche, the count of those who tested positive for the virus was at 158 Friday. That includes 131 primary cases — those who were at Harper’s — and 27 secondary cases, or those who contracted it from someone who was at the restaurant at 131 Albert St., East Lansing.

The cases are spread across 15 Michigan counties. There are no known hospitalizations from the outbreak.

The Harper’s outbreak isn’t the only one linked to restaurants and bars in Michigan, which is why a group of them decided to form a coalition to hold the industry accountable.

The Michigan Restaurant Promise consists of 150 bars and restaurants from across the state as of Thursday.

They are calling for all owners to sign the pledge to enforce safety protocols to help stop the spread of the coronavirus in their businesses.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday that businesses with liquor licenses that earn more than 70 percent of their gross receipts from alcohol sales must close their indoor bar services.

The order applies to six of the eight regions of the state, including in Lansing.

