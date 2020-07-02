Your Weather Authority Forecast

(WILX) - Tonight we will be mostly clear and temperatures will settle back into the mid 60s overnight. Each day Friday through Sunday will be mostly sunny and hot. High temperatures climb to the low 90s each day with overnight lows in the 60s. High temperatures remain in the low 90s through next week. You will notice around mid-week the humidity will start to creep up. With the rising humidity a pop up shower or thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday and Wednesday.

ALMANAC INFORMATION FOR JULY 2ND

Average High: 82º Average Low 60º

Lansing Record High: 98º 1966

Lansing Record Low: 38º 2001

Jackson Record High: 100º 1966

Jackson Record Low: 37º 2001

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.