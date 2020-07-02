Your Weather Authority Forecast

Advertisement

The hot weather holds on into next week.
By Darrin Rockcole
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 4:05 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
(WILX) - Tonight we will be mostly clear and temperatures will settle back into the mid 60s overnight. Each day Friday through Sunday will be mostly sunny and hot. High temperatures climb to the low 90s each day with overnight lows in the 60s. High temperatures remain in the low 90s through next week. You will notice around mid-week the humidity will start to creep up. With the rising humidity a pop up shower or thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday and Wednesday.

  • ALMANAC INFORMATION FOR JULY 2ND
  • Average High: 82º Average Low 60º
  • Lansing Record High: 98º 1966
  • Lansing Record Low: 38º 2001
  • Jackson Record High: 100º 1966
  • Jackson Record Low: 37º 2001

