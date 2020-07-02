Waverly Community Schools considers online academy for 2020-2021 school year

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Waverly Community Schools could be offering an online academy this upcoming school year.

In a post on its Facebook page, Superintendent Kelly Blake says following Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s MI Safe School: Michigan’s 2020-2021 Return to School Roadmap, it has been putting together preliminary plans for the upcoming school year.

“We are weighing all of our options and even considering offering an online academy. Our highest priority is to keep our staff and students safe and healthy,” Blake said.

However, the superintendent said the district needs additional parent input, announcing on Monday, July 6, parents will receive a survey through SchoolMessenger.

Blake is advising parents to check their email on Monday. If parents don’t receive an email, the district will attempt to call.

