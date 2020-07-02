Advertisement

Video shows white woman pulling gun on Black woman, others

(Police Lights)
(Police Lights)(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Authorities in Michigan said they were investigation a confrontation in which a white woman arguing with a Black woman and others pulled out a handgun and demanded others at the scene get away from her vehicle.

Video of the Wednesday night encounter that was posted online shows the white woman in a parking lot pointing a handgun as she backs up and climbs into a vehicle.

Oakland County Sheriff’s Sgt. Dale Brown confirmed that the incident outside a Chipotle restaurant was under investigation and told the Detroit Free Press that the county’s prosecutor’s office will determine whether charges would be filed. He said no shots were fired and nobody was injured.

The Detroit News first reported on the three-minute video that shows part of the encounter. Takelia Hill, who is Black, told the newspaper that it happened after the white woman bumped into Hill’s teenage daughter as they were entering the fast food restaurant.

The video footage starts after that, in the parking lot. The white woman is heard arguing with Hill and her daughter. The white woman climbs into the vehicle, rolls down the window and says, “White people aren’t racist,” and, “I care about you,” before the vehicle she was in starts to back away.

A white man who had led the woman to the vehicle, turns to the camera and asks, “Who ... do you think you guys are?,” using an expletive.

Then, as someone is standing behind the vehicle, the white woman jumps out and points a handgun in the direction of the person recording the incident. She screams at people to get away from her and her vehicle. Another woman shouts, “She’s got a gun on me,” and urges someone in the parking lot to call the police.

The white woman then lowers the gun, climbs into the passenger seat and the vehicle drives off.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

