Trump says he looks like Lone Ranger in a mask and likes it

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Tulsa, Okla., Saturday, June 20, 2020.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Tulsa, Okla., Saturday, June 20, 2020.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) (WTVG)
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - After long resisting wearing a mask in public, President Donald Trump says he thinks it makes him look like the Lone Ranger - and he likes it. Trump told Fox Business on Wednesday that he’s “all for masks.” Trump’s comments came a day after Republican lawmakers suggested that the president should wear a mask in public to set a good example for Americans. Trump has long resisted wearing a mask in public. In early April, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a recommendation that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures were difficult to maintain.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

