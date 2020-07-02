Advertisement

Toxic fireworks

As the Fourth of July holiday approaches a new study reveals some of the most popular fireworks release toxic metals into the air.
Firework safety
Firework safety(Kendall Hogan)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Researchers from NYU analyzed 14-years of air quality samples from across the U.S.. they found levels of lead, copper and other toxins were higher in samples from Independence Day and New Year’s Eve than any other time of the year.

Lab experiments also showed these metals, which give fireworks their color, damaged human cells and animal lungs. Experts say although people are only exposed to fireworks a few times a year, they’re much more toxic than everyday pollutants.

The study was led by researchers at NYU School of Medicine and published in ‘Particle and Fibre Toxicology.’

