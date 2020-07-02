Toxic fireworks

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As the Fourth of July holiday approaches a new study reveals some of the most popular fireworks release toxic metals into the air.

Researchers from NYU analyzed 14-years of air quality samples from across the U.S.. they found levels of lead, copper and other toxins were higher in samples from Independence Day and New Year’s Eve than any other time of the year.

Lab experiments also showed these metals, which give fireworks their color, damaged human cells and animal lungs. Experts say although people are only exposed to fireworks a few times a year, they’re much more toxic than everyday pollutants.

The study was led by researchers at NYU School of Medicine and published in ‘Particle and Fibre Toxicology.’

