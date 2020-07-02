Top jobs most in-demand
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As the economy reopens, people are getting back to work. Staffing firm Staff Management SMX analyzed job openings across the country, and found janitorial staff, temperature monitors, packers and sorters, and shipping/receiving associates are among the most in-demand jobs right now. These jobs reflect an increase in pandemic safety roles and in supply chain functions. Because the supply chain needs consistent momentum to keep moving, more companies are using temporary workers to restart their businesses operating.
TOP IN-DEMAND JOBS:
Temperature Monitors
Sewing Machine Operators
Machinists
Packing/Sorting/Returns Workers
Dispatchers/Drivers/Transportation Coordinators
Janitorial Staff
Shipping/Receiving Associates
Electronics Technicians
Food Packaging Associates
Forklift Operators
