Top jobs most in-demand

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As the economy reopens, people are getting back to work. Staffing firm Staff Management SMX analyzed job openings across the country, and found janitorial staff, temperature monitors, packers and sorters, and shipping/receiving associates are among the most in-demand jobs right now. These jobs reflect an increase in pandemic safety roles and in supply chain functions. Because the supply chain needs consistent momentum to keep moving, more companies are using temporary workers to restart their businesses operating.

TOP IN-DEMAND JOBS:

Temperature Monitors

Sewing Machine Operators

Machinists

Packing/Sorting/Returns Workers

Dispatchers/Drivers/Transportation Coordinators

Janitorial Staff

Shipping/Receiving Associates

Electronics Technicians

Food Packaging Associates

Forklift Operators

