Summer travel resumes...slowly

Travel is slowly starting to resume... but it's far from "back to normal."
(AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
(AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Travel is slowly starting to resume... But it’s far from “back to normal.” A new survey commissioned by The American Hotel & Lodging Association found only 44% of Americans are planning overnight vacation or leisure travel in 2020.
Road trips, family events, and long weekends over the summer months are of the highest interest. 68% of those who expect to travel say they are likely to stay in a hotel in 2020. As we enter the 4th of July weekend, hotel bookings are strongest in beach towns. About 70% of Americans take a vacation in any given year, according to Omnitrak Data suggesting travel is a long way from pre-covid-19 levels.

