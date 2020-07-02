Staudt’s Rising Star: Alex Ruiz

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Alex Ruiz is 10 years old from Grand Ledge.

He plays football, baseball, and wrestles. He has been with Grand Ledge youth programs since he was 4 years old.

He has been a state qualifier in wrestling every year since then. He is running back and strong safety for the fifth grade Junior Comets. He plays shortstop for the 10u travel baseball team and makes some amazing plays. In one of the championship games, he hit a grand slam!

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.