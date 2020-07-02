Possible shooting near Comfort and Oakland Street
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There’s a possible shooting at the intersection of Comfort Street and Theodore Street in Lansing.
Officers were called to the scene around 10 p.m.
As of right now no information has been given out but News 10 crew is on the scene working to learn more.
This is a breaking news story, WILX News 10 is working to get more details on this story, and will update the story as more information becomes available.