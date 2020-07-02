UPDATE: Possible COVID-19 exposure near Charlotte, officials warn

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - The Barry-Eaton District Health Department said in a Thursday news release people could’ve been exposed to COVID-19 at a garage sale.

The garage sale was held Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Carmel Township. A person who worked at the sale Friday and Saturday developed symptoms Sunday and did not work that day. However, the release said, people can pass the virus to others 48 hours before having symptoms.

An earlier statement from the health department said the person was symptomatic while at the garage sale. That was later found to not be accurate after the department conducted more interviews.

The department said anyone who attended the sale Friday or Saturday is still considered exposed to the virus.

“These individuals should continue to wear masks when indoors in public, wash their hands frequently, and stay home as much as possible for 14 days after exposure,” the release said.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include coughing, a fever, difficulty breathing, fatigue and loss of smell or appetite. The department said anyone with those symptoms, if they’re new or worsening, should talk to their health care provider and get tested for the virus.

To find a test, go to www.michigan.gov/coronavirustest.

The department also advised people to sanitize items bought at the garage sale. For a list of the Environmental Protection Agency’s recommended cleaning agents, go to www.epa.gov.

