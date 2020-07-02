Motorcycle hits car on Cedar Street near Tisdale Avenue
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The drive of a motorcycle suffered minor injuries after hitting a car on Cedar Street around 2 p.m. Thursday, according to the Lansing Police Department.
LPD said the motorcycle was traveling too fast and tried to make a turn.
Police said the motorcycle hit a car; no one was injured in the car.
The driver of the motorcycle has road rash from the accident.
Police said speed was a factor and the driver has been cited.
