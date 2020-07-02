Advertisement

MIOSHA will increase PPE compliance inspections

(N/A)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration started a program to enforce a requirement that hospitals provide personal protective equipment to employees.

According to a Thursday news release from MIOSHA, the program will be in effect through Dec. 31.

“As Michigan continues to combat the spread of COVID-19 and protect workers, it is especially important that front-line workers coming in direct contact with this disease have the equipment to protect themselves,” COVID-19 Workplace Safety Director Sean Egan said in the release. “MIOSHA will conduct inspections of hospitals to help ensure employees are properly outfitted with PPE and employers are following the standards put in place.”

MIOSHA says the organization has received reports of 15 hospital worker fatalities potentially due to COVID-19.

The organization expects to issue citations and penalties if hospitals are found not complying.

