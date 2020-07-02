Advertisement

Michigan is almost at 65,000 COVID-19 cases

Michigan reported the highest increase in newly confirmed coronavirus cases in seven weeks on July 2.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 543 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths linked to the virus.

Those numbers show the highest increase in cases in seven weeks.

Michigan's total is now 64,675 cases and 5,966 deaths since March 1.

The most recent, individual county numbers were:

· Clinton County: 182 cases and 12 deaths.

· Eaton County: 254 cases and seven deaths.

· Ingham County: 999 cases and 29 deaths.

· Jackson County: 492 cases and 29 deaths.

· Shiawassee County: 250 cases and 27 deaths.

The rate of recovery from the virus holds at 51,099.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

