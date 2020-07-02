Man suffers minor burns after inside of Jeep catches fire

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 38-year-old Lansing man is suffering minor burns after the inside of his 1999 Jeep Cherokee caught fire Wednesday night, according to the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. on southbound US 127 near Bellevue Road.

Deputies say the man felt heat behind his head. Deputies say once the man turned around he saw a fire inside of the vehicle coming from the rear passenger compartment.

The sheriff’s office said the driver then veered into the ditch and jumped out of the vehicle. Deputies say he was taken to the hospital for minor burns and the vehicle became fully engulfed in flames.

Deputies said southbound US 127 was reduced to one lane for an hour.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

