Advertisement

Major Pizza Hut, Wendy’s franchisee files for bankruptcy

NPC International, Pizza Hut's largest franchisee, filed for chapter 11 Wednesday.
NPC International, Pizza Hut's largest franchisee, filed for chapter 11 Wednesday.(Source: SPECTRUM NEWS 14/CNN)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The operator of 1,200 Pizza Huts and nearly 400 Wendy’s restaurants is filing for bankruptcy.

NPC International, Pizza Hut's largest franchisee, filed for chapter 11 Wednesday.

The group has been struggling with pandemic-related shut-downs, rising labor and food costs, and massive debt of nearly $1 billion.

NPC says it employs nearly 40,000 people in 27 states. The company’s restaurants will continue to operate while it navigates the bankruptcy process, and it expects to be able to continue to pay and provide customary benefits to its employees.

“As we go through this process, that focus on providing outstanding and safe service to guests in our Wendy’s and Pizza Hut restaurants will not change. Our restaurants remain open on normal schedules, and we are maintaining the highest standards of safety, cleanliness and hygiene,” said Carl Hauch, CEO & president of NPC’s Wendy’s division.

NPC is just one of several U.S. companies to file for bankruptcy during the COVID-19 pandemic. 24-Hour Fitness, Neiman Marcus and J Crew all have filed in the past two months.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Latest News

News

Bar and restaurant coalition forms to uphold safety protocols

Updated: moments ago
|
By Christiana Ford
Bars and restaurants pledge to commit to enforce safety guidelines.

National

FedEx asks Washington Redskins to change team name

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Memphis-based FedEx is joining a growing list of organizations to ask the Washington Redskins to change its name.

National

Affidavit: Fort Hood soldier was bludgeoned to death, dismembered, burned

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A chilling affidavit released late Thursday afternoon says Fort Hood Spc. Vanessa Guillen was beaten to death with a hammer and that her body was later dismembered and burned.

National

AP Source: NFL to play Black anthem before national anthem

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By ROB MAADDI AP Pro Football Writer
“Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing” is traditionally known as the Black anthem.

News

Student loan interest rates hit historic lows

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
Students could catch a break with historic lows in interest rates.

Latest News

National

CDC recommends wearing masks in public settings

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The CDC recommends people wear cloth face coverings in public settings.

National

Georgia Confederate cemetery vandalized

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
A deputy found dozens of Confederate flags scattered on the ground. Some of them spelled out “stop racism.”

News

Local theaters inspired by Hamilton’s streamed performance

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nicole Buchmann
Local theaters look at digital options.

National Politics

Gang of 8 briefed on Russian bounties intel

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Congress' so-called gang of eight received a briefing Friday on the intelligence of potential Russian bounties on U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan.

News

Jackson hospital allowing two visitors per patient

Updated: 2 hours ago
Health screenings will continue to be part of visiting the hospital.

News

MIOSHA will increase PPE compliance inspections

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Hospitals should be supplying employees with protective equipment, MIOSHA said.