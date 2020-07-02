Advertisement

Local theaters inspired by Hamilton’s streamed performance

By Nicole Buchmann
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -

Calling all theater fans- in less than 24 hours, much of the world will be able to stream one of Broadway’s hottest hit musical.

That’s right, Tony awarding winning, Hamilton will be be available on Disney plus starting July 3rd.

But for many, this digital performance is not only sure to be entertaining, but also inspiring for local theaters Michigan.

The cast of Hamilton graced the stage at the Wharton Center about a year ago and continues to impact theater departments of all sizes.

“So many of our kids love Hamilton and the music and can sing it and know the lyrics,” said Josh Heethuis, a director for St. John’s musical department.

“I cant see it enough,” said Bob Hoffman for the Wharton Center. “I have seen it three times and I can see it again. People want this content.”

Hoffman says that the theater community is craving for content, especially as this week, Broadway announced its closure for the remainder of the year. And now local theaters are wondering what they can do during this indefinite intermission.

“We are calling it an intermission because we will be back so we are looking for opportunities to experience it, just not what you are used to with live theater,” said Hoffamn.

Seeing the excitement surround streaming Hamilton, has the St. John’s theater department brainstorming how they can take advantage of online platforms to reach audiences going forward.

“The company that we licensed Willy Wonka jr through, I just received an email from them that they are going to put on a virtual training to figure out how you can maybe put on a musical using zoom, so they are starting to offer professional development opportunities,” explained Heethuis.

Wharton Center is also jumping on the online wagon with “Wharton Wednesdays’ to feature entertainment and lessons every week.

“We have our arts educators teach things like how to go to an audition. along with workshops where Broadway professional are teaching virtually this year.”

The doors will remain closed at the Wharton center for now, but staff plans on keeping up the virtual events online for the foreseeable future.

Hamilton will begin streaming on Disney plus Friday morning at 3 a.m. eastern time.

