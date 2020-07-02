Lansing man among nine charged with drug trafficking

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An alleged drug trafficking conspiracy that included current and former state prison inmates reportedly included a Lansing man.

The U.S. Department of Justice’s Western District of Michigan office in Grand Rapids said in a Thursday news release that Jesus Cortez, 40, of Lansing, was one of the people involved in trafficking heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and suboxone from November 2018 to June.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge said the ring got the drugs from Mexico and distributed them in the counties of Alger, Luce, Allegan, Berrien, Branch, Grand Traverse, Ingham, Kent, Muskegon, Ottawa and Van Buren.

If convicted, some of the defendants could serve a life sentence.

