Advertisement

Joanne P. McCallie announces she will “step away” from head coach

(WITN)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, N.C. (WILX) - Joanne P. McCallie says she will “step away” as head coach of the women’s basketball team effective immediately, according to a post on the university’s website.

The announcement comes following a 28-year head coaching career. During that time, McCallie led the team to 646 victories, 21 NCAA Tournament appearances and eight conference championships, according to the university’s website.

Duke University said McCallie spent the last 13 seasons leading the Blue Devils to a 330-107 overall record in addition to earning ACC Coach of the Year honors three times.

“Here at Duke, Joanne’s extraordinary passion for excellence produced championship-level success and provided many timeless, captivating moments for both our student-athletes and fans,” said Duke Vice President and Director of Athletics Kevin White in the post on the university’s website. “To be sure, Joanne’s unwavering commitment to leadership and service has had an enormous impact on the development of countless young women over the past three decades.”

In addition to her time at Duke, she also head coached the women’s basketball teams at Michigan State and Maine.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Rocket Mortgage Classic set to tee off without fans Thursday

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Seth Wells
The Rocket Mortgage Classic is held at Detroit Golf Club

Sports

Rocket Mortgage Classic tees off Thursday with no fans in attendance

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 6:24 PM EDT
|
By Seth Wells
The 2nd annual Rocket Mortgage Classic is set to tee of Thursday morning at Detroit Golf Club.

Sports

Suspect accused of football game threat enters guilty plea

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 5:07 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
A California man accused of threatening a shooting at Ohio State University and vowing to hurt players on the football team has pleaded guilty.

Sports

Pistons Sign Free Agent Center

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 4:50 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Justin Patton joins the team

Latest News

Sports

Name Change For Oregon/Oregon State Rivalry

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 4:48 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
No longer to be known as the Civil War

Sports

NBA Says 16 Players Test Positive

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 4:45 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
It's the first wave of new testing

Sports

Two More Golfers Test Positive

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 4:43 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
They've withdrawn from the Travelers tournament

Sports

Copp Wins Michigan Amateur

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 4:39 PM EDT
|
By from Tim Staudt
He beats MSU's James Piot in final match

Sports

Michigan announces Smith, Brown joining basketball program

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 6:15 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Michigan officially announced Wednesday that Mike Smith and Chaundee Brown are joining the basketball program as transfers.

Sports

Rise in COVID cases a big red flag for MSU football, fans

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 5:25 PM EDT
|
By Kellan Buddy
Michigan State football fans have a tough decision to make, as it is unclear what the future may hold for their chances to see the Spartans in action this season.