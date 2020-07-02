Joanne P. McCallie announces she will “step away” from head coach

DURHAM, N.C. (WILX) - Joanne P. McCallie says she will “step away” as head coach of the women’s basketball team effective immediately, according to a post on the university’s website.

The announcement comes following a 28-year head coaching career. During that time, McCallie led the team to 646 victories, 21 NCAA Tournament appearances and eight conference championships, according to the university’s website.

Duke University said McCallie spent the last 13 seasons leading the Blue Devils to a 330-107 overall record in addition to earning ACC Coach of the Year honors three times.

“Here at Duke, Joanne’s extraordinary passion for excellence produced championship-level success and provided many timeless, captivating moments for both our student-athletes and fans,” said Duke Vice President and Director of Athletics Kevin White in the post on the university’s website. “To be sure, Joanne’s unwavering commitment to leadership and service has had an enormous impact on the development of countless young women over the past three decades.”

In addition to her time at Duke, she also head coached the women’s basketball teams at Michigan State and Maine.

"Hello from Coach P. I hope you all are safe and healthy during these very challenging times.



I just had a very difficult conversation with a group of women that I love and adore and admire..." pic.twitter.com/5pN2Swdfau — Duke Women’s Basketball (@DukeWBB) July 2, 2020

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.