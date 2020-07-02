Jackson County Health Department says COVID-19 cases are on the rise

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Health Department says the county is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The health department said a recent cluster of new cases was identified in the county due to travel outside of the state.

“As seen in recent national news, the number of COVID-19 cases is increasing in most parts of the country. These higher numbers have been linked with early reopening plans as well as individuals not following the recommended safety measures of social distancing and wearing masks when out and about in their community,” the health department said in a news release.

The Jackson County Health Department is encouraging residents to follow these guidelines in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 when traveling:

If you must travel to one of the current high-risk states, PLEASE wear a facemask, wash your hands every 1-2 hours and maintain a distance of at least six feet from people who are not in your household.

While traveling on an airplane, bus, van, or train which is a major high-risk activity because you are breathing air in a closed space, PLEASE wear your mask and avoid activities such as eating and drinking.

If you have traveled, be particularly careful to look out for even mild symptoms of COVID-19 such as fatigue, muscle aches, low-grade fever, or runny nose. Get yourself tested if you experience any of these symptoms and do not shrug them off thinking it is jet lag or the result of a long drive.

The CDC has provided additional guidelines for safe travel during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can view those here.

