Independence Day celebrations might look different in 2020

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Traditions are going out the window for this year's Independence day celebrations.

Thanks to crowd restrictions, social distancing and statewide closures you might have to think outside the box to celebrate.

If you normally go to Adado Riverfront Park in downtown Lansing to watch the fireworks, you'll have to wait until next year.

Most community displays are canceled this year including Lansing, Jackson and Portland to avoid large crowds.

Some displays in Hillsdale County are still happening this weekend, but there are restrictions.

The fireworks show at the Hillsdale County Fairgrounds is still scheduled, but no one will be allowed into the fairgrounds. Instead, people are encouraged to stay home to watch the show, it will be higher than in years past.

There will also be shows at Devils and Round Lakes in Manitou, Somerset Township and Pleasant Lake.

But you can set off your own fireworks.

Fireworks stands are actually seeing more people buying their own fireworks this year because of that.

State law allows them from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. thru July 4.

The stay home order is lifted and you can have your backyard cook-out.

However, there are still restrictions on large gatherings so you can't have more than 100 people over.

If you plan on going out to eat, you might want to check with the restaurant ahead of time.

Wednesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer closed dining rooms in bars if they make 70% of their money from alcohol.

This is because of new COVID-19 outbreaks across the state.

Those businesses can serve on patios and offer cocktails to go.

Other restaurants are allowed to open at half capacity, but some are choosing to close.

And there's always the beach.

Ingham County beaches open Saturday, but there won’t be life guards on duty so its swim at your own risk.

Whatever you do if you leave your home, make sure you have your mask. They are required at indoor public places and outside when social distancing isn’t an option.

