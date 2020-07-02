Advertisement

Hot weather holds on into next week

High temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s are expected.
By Darrin Rockcole
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you like Summer heat you will like the forecast for the first half of July. Average high temperatures are in the low 80s early in July. Temperatures will be running about 10 degrees above average through next week. Overnight lows will continue to be in the mid to upper 60s.

Today through Saturday high pressure will bring plenty of sunshine to the area. Mostly sunny this afternoon with high temperatures in the low 90s. Mainly clear overnight with lows in the mid 60s. Friday will be more of the same and so will Saturday. Clear Saturday night which means good viewing for fireworks.

Sunday the humidity starts to creep up and with the increased moisture we see a few more clouds pop up in the afternoon. Monday through Wednesday will be humid days with partly cloudy skies overall. In the hot and humid air a few thunderstorms may pop up towards the middle and end of next week.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bar and restaurant coalition forms to uphold safety protocols

Updated: moments ago
|
By Christiana Ford
Bars and restaurants pledge to commit to enforce safety guidelines.

News

Student loan interest rates hit historic lows

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
Students could catch a break with historic lows in interest rates.

News

Local theaters inspired by Hamilton’s streamed performance

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nicole Buchmann
Local theaters look at digital options.

News

Jackson hospital allowing two visitors per patient

Updated: 2 hours ago
Health screenings will continue to be part of visiting the hospital.

News

MIOSHA will increase PPE compliance inspections

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Hospitals should be supplying employees with protective equipment, MIOSHA said.

Latest News

News

White couple charged with felonious assault after gun was pulled on Black females in Orion Twp.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The Oakland County Sheriff's Office took the couple into custody.

News

Starr Commonwealth severs Sequel ties

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Sequel Youth and Family Services had a contract with Starr Commonwealth since 2015.

News

Independence Day celebrations might look different in 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Cody Butler
Thanks to crowd restrictions, social distancing and statewide closures you might have to think outside the box to celebrate the Fourth of July.

News

Michigan is almost at 65,000 COVID-19 cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The state's most recently collected COVID-19 data shows no new deaths.

News

Motorcycle hits car on Cedar Street near Tisdale Avenue

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
LPD said the motorcycle was traveling too fast and tried to make a turn.

News

Greenwood Avenue construction project in Jackson finishes

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The city said both the scope of the project and weather delays caused the $2.3 million project to fall “severely behind schedule.”