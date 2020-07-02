Hot weather holds on into next week

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you like Summer heat you will like the forecast for the first half of July. Average high temperatures are in the low 80s early in July. Temperatures will be running about 10 degrees above average through next week. Overnight lows will continue to be in the mid to upper 60s.

Today through Saturday high pressure will bring plenty of sunshine to the area. Mostly sunny this afternoon with high temperatures in the low 90s. Mainly clear overnight with lows in the mid 60s. Friday will be more of the same and so will Saturday. Clear Saturday night which means good viewing for fireworks.

Sunday the humidity starts to creep up and with the increased moisture we see a few more clouds pop up in the afternoon. Monday through Wednesday will be humid days with partly cloudy skies overall. In the hot and humid air a few thunderstorms may pop up towards the middle and end of next week.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.