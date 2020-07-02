Advertisement

HopCat fires employee they say lied about COVID exposure

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WILX) - After HopCat announced Wednesday its closure because some of its employees visited Harper’s Restaurant and Brew Pub in Lansing, the Kalamazoo restaurant said on Facebook a worker was fired.

Harper’s was the location of a COVID-19 outbreak that resulted in more than 130 positive cases, Ingham County officials said.

“We reported to the health department that we had an employee that tested positive for COVID this week,” the HopCat post said. “As previously addressed, they originally lied to us about their exposure to the virus and we terminated them immediately.”

The restaurant said it would never, under any circumstances, let a worker who tested positive for COVID work.

HopCat also touted its sanitation procedures.

“Within our four walls, all employees followed all of our safety protocols including our regular sanitizing processes that occur daily,” the post said. “They wore face masks at all times, gloves when handling food or drink, and followed handwashing directions every half hour. They were screened daily for fever and symptoms. The safety of our guests and employees is our top priority.”

