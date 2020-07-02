Advertisement

Harper’s COVID-19 outbreak hits 152 cases

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -

The Ingham County Health Department confirmed Thursday, July 2 there are 152 cases of COVID-19 tied to exposure at East Lansing’s Restaurant & Brew Pub.

Amanda Darche, a department spokesperson, said to date there are no hospitalizations involving people who have tested positive.

Harper’s closed June 22, shortly after two people tested positive for COVID-19. The bar opened June 12 when restaurants were allowed to reopen, but patrons packed the sidewalk waiting in line to get inside.

Harper’s owners said in a statement it is installing a new heating and cooling system and line management app to help control crowds and keep customers safe.

Earlier this week, the Ingham County Health Department issued an emergency order reducing restaurant capacity to 50% or no more than 75 people, whichever is less.

“Large crowds are difficult to control,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail. “By allowing no more than 75 people, restaurants and bars will be better able to enforce social distancing and the use of masks and face coverings. I strongly encourage all bars and restaurants to strictly enforce safety measures and to do all they can to help stop the spread of coronavirus in our community.”

Earlier this week, the city of Lansing went from medium to high COVID-19 risk.

