Greenwood Avenue construction project in Jackson finishes

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) -

The City of Jackson said the year-long construction project to repave Greenwood Avenue from Mason to Morrell and build a traffic circle around Austin Blair Park is complete.

The city said both the scope of the project and weather delays caused the $2.3 million project to fall “severely behind schedule.”

The city said those traveling through the area will notice the new traffic circle, pavement, curbs, sidewalk ramps, sidewalks, street lights and traffic signals.

The city said below the ground, new water and sewer mains have also been installed.

The city said the project also included increased pedestrian access through more pedestrian crossing and wider sidewalks.

The project was originally started to provide increased traffic flow in and out of downtown, the city said.

