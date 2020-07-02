Advertisement

Does wearing a mask pose any health risks?

Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Does wearing a mask pose any health risks?

No, not for most people. Babies and toddlers should not wear masks because they could suffocate. The same goes for anyone who has trouble removing a mask without help.

Others can wear masks without risking their health, according to experts, despite false rumors to the contrary.

In areas where COVID-19 is spreading, health experts agree that wearing masks or other face coverings in public helps reduce the risk of spreading the virus when people can't socially distance by staying 6 feet apart.

The coronavirus mainly spreads through droplets that are emitted when people talk, laugh, sing, cough and sneeze. Masks lower the likelihood of those droplets reaching other people. Even if you don't have symptoms, you could be carrying the virus and could spread it.

When it's humid outside, it could feel like it's harder to breathe if you're not used to wearing a mask, said Benjamin Neuman, a professor of biology at Texas A&M University-Texarkana. But he said masks don't meaningfully decrease oxygen in the body.

"The body is quite good at adjusting to keep oxygen levels where they need to be," he said.

There's also no evidence that the use of masks causes fungal or bacterial infections, according to Davidson Hamer, an infectious disease expert at Boston University. Disposable face masks are meant to be used once, then thrown in the garbage. With cloth masks, it's a good idea to wash them regularly.

Wearing a mask may be uncomfortable, but health officials say you should resist any urge to touch your face. That could bring germs from your hands into your nose, mouth or eyes.

___

The AP is answering your questions about the coronavirus in this series. Submit them at: FactCheck@AP.org.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

FedEx asks Washington Redskins to change team name

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Memphis-based FedEx is joining a growing list of organizations to ask the Washington Redskins to change its name.

National

Affidavit: Fort Hood soldier was bludgeoned to death, dismembered, burned

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A chilling affidavit released late Thursday afternoon says Fort Hood Spc. Vanessa Guillen was beaten to death with a hammer and that her body was later dismembered and burned.

National

AP Source: NFL to play Black anthem before national anthem

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By ROB MAADDI AP Pro Football Writer
“Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing” is traditionally known as the Black anthem.

News

Student loan interest rates hit historic lows

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
Students could catch a break with historic lows in interest rates.

National

CDC recommends wearing masks in public settings

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The CDC recommends people wear cloth face coverings in public settings.

Latest News

National

Georgia Confederate cemetery vandalized

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
A deputy found dozens of Confederate flags scattered on the ground. Some of them spelled out “stop racism.”

News

Local theaters inspired by Hamilton’s streamed performance

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nicole Buchmann
Local theaters look at digital options.

National Politics

Gang of 8 briefed on Russian bounties intel

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Congress' so-called gang of eight received a briefing Friday on the intelligence of potential Russian bounties on U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan.

News

Jackson hospital allowing two visitors per patient

Updated: 2 hours ago
Health screenings will continue to be part of visiting the hospital.

News

MIOSHA will increase PPE compliance inspections

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Hospitals should be supplying employees with protective equipment, MIOSHA said.

News

White couple charged with felonious assault after gun was pulled on Black females in Orion Twp.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The Oakland County Sheriff's Office took the couple into custody.