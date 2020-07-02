Advertisement

Coast Guard rescues 5 people, dog from sinking boat

Photo courtesy: MGN -- A line was tossed to the person who was pulled aboard the Coast Guard Station Saginaw River rescue boat.
Photo courtesy: MGN -- A line was tossed to the person who was pulled aboard the Coast Guard Station Saginaw River rescue boat.(WLUC)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020
BAY CITY, Mich. (AP) - Five people and a dog have been rescued from a sinking boat in Michigan’s Saginaw Bay. The Coast Guard says Thursday that the 50-foot vessel was halfway submerged and one person wearing a life jacket was in the water when its rescue boat arrived after 11 a.m. Wednesday. A line was tossed to the person who was pulled aboard the Coast Guard Station Saginaw River rescue boat. The other four people and the dog were helped aboard the rescue boat from the sinking vessel. They were taken to Bay Harbor Marina in Bay City. The Coast Guard said Thursday that salvage crews were working on a plan to remove the sinking boat from Saginaw Bay which is just off Lake Huron.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

