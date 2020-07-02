City of East Lansing cancels community events planned for summer

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of East Lansing has announced community events planned for the summer have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a post to its Facebook page, the city said the 2020 Play in the Park, Moonlight Film Festival and the Summer Concert Series events will not be held this summer.

“In the interest of community safety, we have decided to hold off on these events until next summer,” said East Lansing Community Events Specialist Justin Drwencke in a post on the city’s website. “We’re looking forward to bringing back all of our summer event programming in 2021.”

The city said the East Lansing Farmers Market will continue to be open through the end of October in order to provide community access to local, Michigan-grown food.

The market is open on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Valley Court Park.

Those who attend the market are asked to follow all customer guidelines. Those can be found here.

