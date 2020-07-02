Advertisement

Absentee ballot requests increase by 1 million

You can change your absentee ballot.
You can change your absentee ballot. (WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The number of people who might want to vote by absentee ballot instead of at a local precinct is almost 1 million more than in 2016, state officials said Thursday.

According to a news release from Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, there were 1,323,922 requests for ballots made by June 30.

By June 30, 2016, it was 378,317.

“Michigan voters have embraced their right to vote from home with enormous enthusiasm,” Benson said.

Of the requests made, there were 1,005,989 ballots issued. Of those, 29,760 have been returned.

There were 35,278 new voter registrations between June 1 and 30, the release said.

“This significant increase in those requesting to vote by mail already this year confirms they recognize that this option is a safe, secure and convenient way for them to ensure their voices are heard, even in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic,” Benson said.

For information on absentee ballot voting, go to www.michigan.gov/sos.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Student loan interest rates hit historic lows

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
Students could catch a break with historic lows in interest rates.

News

Local theaters inspired by Hamilton’s streamed performance

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nicole Buchmann
Local theaters look at digital options.

News

Jackson hospital allowing two visitors per patient

Updated: 2 hours ago
Health screenings will continue to be part of visiting the hospital.

News

MIOSHA will increase PPE compliance inspections

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Hospitals should be supplying employees with protective equipment, MIOSHA said.

News

White couple charged with felonious assault after gun was pulled on Black females in Orion Twp.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The Oakland County Sheriff's Office took the couple into custody.

Latest News

News

Starr Commonwealth severs Sequel ties

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Sequel Youth and Family Services had a contract with Starr Commonwealth since 2015.

News

Independence Day celebrations might look different in 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Cody Butler
Thanks to crowd restrictions, social distancing and statewide closures you might have to think outside the box to celebrate the Fourth of July.

News

Michigan is almost at 65,000 COVID-19 cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The state's most recently collected COVID-19 data shows no new deaths.

News

Motorcycle hits car on Cedar Street near Tisdale Avenue

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
LPD said the motorcycle was traveling too fast and tried to make a turn.

News

Greenwood Avenue construction project in Jackson finishes

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The city said both the scope of the project and weather delays caused the $2.3 million project to fall “severely behind schedule.”

News

Lansing man among nine charged with drug trafficking

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Jesus Cortez, 40, was allegedly part of a drug conspiracy ring.