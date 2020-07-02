Absentee ballot requests increase by 1 million

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The number of people who might want to vote by absentee ballot instead of at a local precinct is almost 1 million more than in 2016, state officials said Thursday.

According to a news release from Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, there were 1,323,922 requests for ballots made by June 30.

By June 30, 2016, it was 378,317.

“Michigan voters have embraced their right to vote from home with enormous enthusiasm,” Benson said.

Of the requests made, there were 1,005,989 ballots issued. Of those, 29,760 have been returned.

There were 35,278 new voter registrations between June 1 and 30, the release said.

“This significant increase in those requesting to vote by mail already this year confirms they recognize that this option is a safe, secure and convenient way for them to ensure their voices are heard, even in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic,” Benson said.

For information on absentee ballot voting, go to www.michigan.gov/sos.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.