YouTube TV price hike

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) — Google-owned YouTube is raising its price for its television subscription service to $64.99 a month, an increase of $15.00.

This new price takes effect immediately for new members. Existing subscribers to YouTube TV will see the hike on the July 30th billing cycle. The service, which allows customers to watch more than 80 TV channels over the internet, had 2 million subscribers as of the end of 2019.

Google said in a blog post the new price reflects the rising cost of content and the complete value of YouTube TV.

