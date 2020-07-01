Advertisement

Women and opioids

FILE - This Feb. 19, 2013 file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt. State attorneys general and lawyers representing local governments said Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, they are in active negotiations with Purdue Pharma, maker of the prescription painkiller OxyContin, as they attempt to reach a landmark settlement over the nation's opioid crisis. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)
FILE - This Feb. 19, 2013 file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt. State attorneys general and lawyers representing local governments said Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, they are in active negotiations with Purdue Pharma, maker of the prescription painkiller OxyContin, as they attempt to reach a landmark settlement over the nation's opioid crisis. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File) (KY3)
Published: Jul. 1, 2020
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - New research shows women are significantly more likely to be prescribed opioids than men.

The study looked at over 106-thousand adults between 2005 and 2015.

It showed 16% of women reported at least one opioid prescription compared to just 12% of men.

Scientists say part of the reason for the gap is women go to the doctor more than men.

But women also tend to have lower socioeconomic status, and more health problems.

The study was led by researchers at University of California Davis and published in ‘Journal of Women’s Health.’

