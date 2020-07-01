Women and opioids

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - New research shows women are significantly more likely to be prescribed opioids than men.

The study looked at over 106-thousand adults between 2005 and 2015.

It showed 16% of women reported at least one opioid prescription compared to just 12% of men.

Scientists say part of the reason for the gap is women go to the doctor more than men.

But women also tend to have lower socioeconomic status, and more health problems.

The study was led by researchers at University of California Davis and published in ‘Journal of Women’s Health.’

Copyright 2020 NBC. All rights reserved.