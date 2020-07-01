Advertisement

WILX News 10 Weather Authority Forecast

Wednesday Evening forecast
By Darrin Rockcole
Published: Jul. 1, 2020
The hot weather continues into next week. The humidity levels should start to creep up this weekend.

Mostly clear tonight with low temperatures in the mid 60s. We are mostly sunny Thursday and a few degrees warmer with a high in the low 90s. Friday plan on a mix of clouds and sun. A weak front drops through the area Friday and may stir up a brief shower. Most of us will not see any raindrops. High temperatures Friday once again in the low 90s. Highs stay in the low 90s with some sunshine this weekend.

WILX.com moved to a new publishing platform today. Some data we normally offer on our weather page may not be currently available, but should return in the near future.

  • Almanac Information For July 1st
  • Average High: 88º Average Low: 60º
  • Records High/Low
  • Lansing: 97º (1910)/38º (1895)
  • Jackson: 99º (1927)/ 40º (1988)

