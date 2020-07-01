WILX News 10 Weather Authority Forecast

The hot weather continues into next week. The humidity levels should start to creep up this weekend.

Mostly clear tonight with low temperatures in the mid 60s. We are mostly sunny Thursday and a few degrees warmer with a high in the low 90s. Friday plan on a mix of clouds and sun. A weak front drops through the area Friday and may stir up a brief shower. Most of us will not see any raindrops. High temperatures Friday once again in the low 90s. Highs stay in the low 90s with some sunshine this weekend.

Almanac Information For July 1st

Average High: 88º Average Low: 60º

Records High/Low

Lansing: 97º (1910)/38º (1895)

Jackson: 99º (1927)/ 40º (1988)

