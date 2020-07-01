Suspect accused of football game threat enters guilty plea

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A California man accused of threatening a shooting at Ohio State University and vowing to hurt players on the football team has pleaded guilty. The government says defendant Daniel Rippy made the Facebook threats from California during the annual game between Ohio State and the University of Michigan in 2018. The game was played in Columbus that year. Rippy pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of a threat in interstate communications. He faces up to five years in prison. His attorney says Rippy understands and accepts the terms of the plea agreement.

