Study: Children can transmit COVID-19 like adults

Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
(CNN) - A new study suggests children may be able to transmit coronavirus similar to infected adults.

Researchers from the Geneva University Hospitals and the University of Geneva surveyed 23 children, ranging in age from 7 days old to 16 years old, who tested positive for COVID-19.

All but two carried the same amount of virus as adults, and that’s why researchers say children should be considered as transmitters unless proven otherwise.

Fewer children than adults contract COVID-19, fewer develop severe forms of the illness and they don’t seem to be “major drivers of transmission,” but children of all ages have been infected.

The study’s authors say more research is needed to fully understand the role of children in spreading the virus.

