State officials confirm 262 new COVID cases and 4 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The coronavirus is still steadily spreading throughout the Great Lake state, as Michigan health officials confirm 262 new coronavirus cases and 4 deaths. This brings the state total to 64,132 cases and 5,951 deaths.

Ingham County reports one short of a thousand, at 999 cases and 29 deaths.

Jackson County reports 492 cases and 29 deaths.

Clinton County reports 182 cases and 12 deaths.

Eaton County reports 254 cases and seven deaths.

Shiawassee reports 250 cases and 27 deaths.

However, Michigan topped 51,000 recoveries throughout the state as of Saturday according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, bringing the total to 51,099 recoveries.

This statistic will be updated weekly.

Michigan also dropped to 13 on the list of states with the most COVID-19 cases.

