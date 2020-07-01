State health officials confirm 262 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The coronavirus continues to steadily spread throughout Michigan, as state health officials confirm 262 cases of COVID-19 and 4 deaths. This brings the state total to 64,132 cases and 5,951 deaths.

Michigan fell to 13th in states with the most coronavirus cases.

Ingham County reports just shy of 1,000, with 999 cases and 29 deaths.

Jackson County reports 492 cases and 29 deaths.

Eaton County reports 254 cases and seven deaths.

Clinton County reports 182 cases and 12 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 250 cases and 27 deaths.

However, Michigan topped 51,000 recoveries as of Saturday, June 27 according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

That statistic is updated weekly.

