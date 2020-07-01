Advertisement

Seattle cops forcibly clear ‘occupied’ zone, arrest dozens

Seattle Police massed to clear out a protest area Wednesday morning.
Seattle Police massed to clear out a protest area Wednesday morning.(Source: KOMO/CNN)
By MARTHA BELLISLE and LISA BAUMANN
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) — Police on Wednesday forcibly cleared out Seattle’s “occupied” protest zone after about two weeks in a situation that had attracted the complaints of local business owners and the ire of President Donald Trump during a number of Twitter posts.

The order by Mayor Jenny Durkan followed two recent fatal shootings in the area. More than three dozen people were arrested during the early morning ouster, charged with failure to disperse, obstruction, assault and unlawful weapon possession.

“Our job is to support peaceful demonstration but what has happened on these streets over the last two weeks is lawless and it’s brutal and bottom line it is simply unacceptable,” Police Chief Carmen Best said.

Officers stood shoulder-to-shoulder on several streets at dawn while others created a makeshift fence with their bicycles, using it to push dozens of protesters back away from the center of the “Capitol Hill Occupied Protest” zone just east of downtown.

The group had occupied several blocks around a park after police abandoned a precinct station following standoffs and clashes that were part of the nationwide unrest over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

As residents neighborhood watched from balconies, police cleared out the protesters' tents from the park and made sure no one was left in the park's bathrooms.

One protest organizer, Derrek Allen Jones II, said some demonstrators attempted to stay but were surprised by the early intervention by officers who were “trampling everything I seen in sight, flipping tables.”

“People were trying to hold their ground but you could see the cops literally storm through people’s beds while they were sleeping. And literally say ‘If you don’t get out, we will force you out or arrest you,’” he said.

One man dressed in black was peacefully led away in handcuffs and other demonstrators sat on the wet ground until their small group was handcuffed and detained.

Police also tore down fences that protesters had erected around their tents and used batons to poke inside bushes, apparently looking for people who might be hiding. One officer took down a sign saying “we are not leaving until our demands are met: 1. Defund SPD by 50% now. 2. Fund Black Communities. 3. Free all protesters.”

After police evicted the protesters, heavy equipment was used to remove concrete barriers, cart away debris from the encampments while officers strung yellow caution tape from tree to tree warning people not to reenter.

“I was just stunned by the amount of graffiti, garbage and property destruction,” Best said after she walked around the area.

“The recent public safety threats have been well documented,” Durkan said at a news conference Wednesday afternoon. “These acts of gun violence resulted in the tragic deaths of two teenagers, with multiple others seriously wounded. Despite continued efforts to deescalate and bring community together, this violence demanded action.”

Durkan also said while she supported the police in making arrests Wednesday, she doesn't think many of those arrested for misdemeanors should be prosecuted.

Best said in addition to the fatal shootings, robberies, assaults, violence and property crimes have occurred in the area in the last few weeks. She said she wanted police to move back into the precinct so officers could better respond to needs in the area. Protesters have said they should not be blamed for the violence in the area.

There had been mounting calls by critics, including Trump, to remove protesters following the fatal shootings. A group of local business owners sued the city, claiming that officials abandoned the area and made it impossible to run businesses because there was no police or fire protection.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr praised Best for what he called “her courage and leadership in restoring the rule of law in Seattle.”

“Chief Best has rightly committed to continue the substantive discussion while ending the violence, which threatens innocent people and undermines the very rule-of-law principles that the protesters profess to defend,” he said in a statement.

___

Associated Press video journalist Aron Ranen contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trump plans huge July 4 fireworks show despite DC’s concerns

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By ELLEN KNICKMEYER and ASHRAF KHALIL
The Trump administration is promising one of the largest fireworks displays in recent memory in Washington on July Fourth.

Coronavirus

Cases spike in Sunbelt, other states back off on reopening

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By JAKE COYLE and JONATHAN J. COOPER
The run-up in cases — blamed in part on "knucklehead behavior" by Americans not wearing masks or obeying other social-distancing rules — has raised fears that many states could see the same phenomenon if they reopen too, or that people from the South and West could spread the virus to other regions.

Coronavirus

FEMA discusses hurricane season changes amid COVID-19 crisis

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Alana Austin
The Atlantic hurricane season is already breaking records with several storms named so early this year. With parts of the U.S. battling the wrath of the coronavirus pandemic, experts urge you not to delay in preparing.

National

Woman smacks wild horse with shovel, gets kicked

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ed Payne
A Facebook video posted over the weekend shows the woman getting kicked after she swatted one of the horses with a plastic shovel.

Latest News

National

More remains found in search for missing Fort Hood private

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton and Christy Soto
More remains were found Wednesday in the search for a Fort Hood private who disappeared without a trace more than two months ago.

National

FEMA discusses hurricane season changes amid COVID-19 crisis

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlantic hurricane season is already breaking records with several storms named so early this year. With parts of the U.S. battling the wrath of the coronavirus pandemic, experts urge you not to delay in preparing.

News

East Lansing Public Library closes the book on fines

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The East Lansing Public Library is joining the movement to go "fine free."

News

East Lansing parking offers 30 minute grace period

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Christiana Ford
The City of East Lansing wants to remind community members there will be a 30-minute grace period in all gated parking facilities in downtown East Lansing.

National

Citing racial bias, San Francisco will end release of mug shots

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ Associated Press
San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said the policy means the department will no longer release booking photos of suspects to the media or allow officers to post them online.

News

Car insurance changes have arrived

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Medical coverage offered by car insurance companies has changed.