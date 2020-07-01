Advertisement

Rocket Mortgage Classic set to tee off Thursday with no fans in attendance

Nate Lashley won the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2019
(WTVG)
By Seth Wells
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Rocket Mortgage Classic will tee off at 6:45 a.m. Thursday as Nate Lashley looks to defend his 2019 title. The Detroit Golf Club will look a little different than it did a year ago, however, as no fans will be in attendance as the PGA Tour tries to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The tournament committee believes they will still be able to highlight the city of Detroit and create lasting change through their new philanthropic focus. It’s their ‘Changing the Course’ initiative that is focused on bridging the digital divide in the Detroit area.

The tournament is scheduled to wrap up with a final round on Sunday.

