Rocket Mortgage Classic set to tee off Thursday with no fans in attendance

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Rocket Mortgage Classic will tee off at 6:45 a.m. Thursday as Nate Lashley looks to defend his 2019 title. The Detroit Golf Club will look a little different than it did a year ago, however, as no fans will be in attendance as the PGA Tour tries to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The key to all of this is being able to maintain your distance. We have the benefit of being able to be on 220 acres of Detroit Golf Club and being able to spread ourselves out so that we will be able to ensure that we’ll be able to keep proper distance and we’ll have a social distance and sanitation services committee that will be on site to ensure that everyone is assisted in be able to ensure that they do just that.

The tournament committee believes they will still be able to highlight the city of Detroit and create lasting change through their new philanthropic focus. It’s their ‘Changing the Course’ initiative that is focused on bridging the digital divide in the Detroit area.

We’re using the Rocket Mortgage Classic as a platform through our changing the course intiative to give back and make sure that we are creating brilliant ripple effects in the digital divide to allow everyone access to the technology, internet and digital literacy programming that they need and deserve to be able to live in a really increasingly virtual world.

The tournament is scheduled to wrap up with a final round on Sunday.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.