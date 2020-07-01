Perry resident arrested for child abuse activity

PERRY, Mich. (WILX) - A 56-year-old Perry man was arrested for sharing sexually abuse materials involving children on the internet.

Timothy John Lambert was arrested by MSP’s Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, following an investigation where digital evidence was seized from his home, MSP said.

State police said the investigation was launched after police learned Lambert was sharing the materials online.

After forensic examinations of the digital evidence, state police said Lambert was charged with one count of child abusive commercial activity distributing or promoting, one count of possession of child sexually abusive materials and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

Police said Lambert was arraigned in 66th District Court on June 29.

