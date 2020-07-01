LPD removes body from Grand River

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police are looking for help in identifying a body found in the Grand River Sunday, June 28.

LPD said officers were dispatched to the Grand River near the 1700 block of Roseneath Avenue after a report was made about a body in the water.

LPD officers were told the body was found by a kayaker who said the body appeared to have been in the water for an extended period of time.

LPD said officers immediately confirmed the body was deceased after approaching it.

“The severely decomposed body was recovered and transported to a local hospital for analysis. Identity and gender of the body was not apparent,” LPD said in a press release.

LPD is asking for help in identifying the body. The department said preliminary information indicates the body to be a male.

A silver necklace with a “dog tag” style pendant and black boots were among some of the items recovered from the body.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600, or Detective Shannon Thielen at 517-483-6858.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.